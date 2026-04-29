At least six ships – a fraction of the usual traffic – have crossed the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, shipping ​data showed on Wednesday, while the US and Iran remain deadlocked ‌over coming to terms that would re-open the crucial waterway.

The vessel traffic was mainly through Iranian waters and included the Vast Plus chemical tanker, which is subject to ​US sanctions, according to Kpler ship-tracking data and satellite analysis from ​SynMax.

Most of the ships were dry bulk carriers, and Reuters ⁠could not determine if more than six had transited the strait of Hormuz, but ​ship traffic has averaged around seven vessels a day in recent days.

That’s a ​minuscule percentage of the normal flow through the crucial waterway at the entrance to the Gulf, which was at 125 to 140 daily passages before the Iran war began ​on February 28.

US President Donald Trump urged Iran on Wednesday to ‘get smart ​soon’ and sign a deal, following days of deadlock in efforts to end the conflict ‌and ⁠a media report that the US would extend its blockade of Iran’s ports.

“Despite the 8 Apr 2026 US-Iran ceasefire, commercial traffic remains limited, with constrained transits and continued routing uncertainty,” the US navy-led Joint Maritime Information Center said in ​its latest assessment ​report this week.

Iranian ⁠officials have floated a proposal to charge ships a toll for sailing through the strait.

Shipping companies that make any payment ​to Iran for passage through Hormuz result in sanctions ​exposure even ⁠for non-US persons, the US Treasury said in an advisory on Tuesday.

Payments to the government of Iran or the Revolutionary Guards “directly or indirectly” for safe passage ⁠through the ​Strait of Hormuz would not be authorized ​for US persons, including US financial institutions, or for U.S.-owned or -controlled foreign entities, Treasury said.

“Such payments ​also create significant sanctions exposure for non-US persons,” it said.