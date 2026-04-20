WASHINGTON: Vice President JD Vance is ​still in the United States (US) and ‌has not yet departed for Pakistan, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as prospects ​for a second round of negotiations with Iran ​remain unclear.

President Donald Trump has said ⁠he would send a US delegation to ​Pakistan for additional talks before a ceasefire is ​set to expire in the coming days. Iran is considering attending the peace talks, a senior Iranian ​official told Reuters on Monday, but ​no decision had been made.

A second source familiar with ‌the ⁠matter said the U.S. delegation has not departed yet, but plans to travel to Islamabad soon.

The New York Post earlier reported that Trump ​said in ​an interview ⁠that Vance, White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner ​were on their way to the ​talks. ⁠The three participated in the first round of talks to end hostilities that began ⁠with ​U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran on ​February 28.

Iran deal will be signed today in Pakistan

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, during his conversation with Fox News, claimed that an agreement with Iran will be signed in Pakistan today.

The US President announced that Vice President JD Vance is expected to arrive in Islamabad within the next few hours accompanied by a high-level delegation.

President Trump stated that if a breakthrough is achieved in the negotiations, he is prepared to meet with senior Iranian leaders personally.

He claimed that the Iranian leadership has expressed a desire to meet with him and clarified that he has no objection to such a meeting. Trump emphasized that the United States is not playing any games at this stage of the negotiations.

The President identified the primary and non-negotiable demand of these talks as Iran’s total withdrawal from its pursuit of nuclear weapons. He asserted that if Iran chooses to abandon its nuclear weapons program, the country possesses significant potential for development and progress.

When questioned about the potential consequences should the negotiations fail, President Trump stated that he could not comment on what the situation would be at this stage.