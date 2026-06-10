Iran targets US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain

Kuwait’s armed forces said on Wednesday that air defence systems had been activated to intercept hostile aerial targets, urging residents to follow official safety guidance.

The announcement followed reports in Iranian media quoting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as saying it had targeted Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base with drones.

Separately, Iranian media reported that the IRGC had launched a missile attack on what it described as the US-operated Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan.

According to the reports, four sites within the facility were targeted, including F-35 aircraft hangars and the base’s command-and-control centre. Iranian media said the operation was carried out using long-range missiles.

In Bahrain, the Interior Ministry said warning sirens had been sounded and advised the public to seek shelter and follow official instructions.

Shortly afterwards, a media adviser to Bahrain’s King said the country’s air defence systems had successfully intercepted and repelled Iranian attacks, according to a post on X.

The developments came after the IRGC claimed it had launched drone attacks against the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. Iranian media also reported that Tehran had warned of “more severe responses” should hostilities continue.

The claims could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate comment from US military officials regarding the reported attacks.