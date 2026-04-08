Iran-US ceasefire: Pakistan to 'observe' Youm-e-Tashakur on Friday

Pakistan to ‘observe’ Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) on Friday following ceasefire between the United States and Iran, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The decision was reportedly taken during a meeting of the federal cabinet, chaired by Shehbaz Sharif, here today in Islamabad.

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Sources said the cabinet decided to observe Friday as a “Day of Gratitude”. An appeal was also made to the nation to offer special prayers for the success of ongoing negotiations.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the efforts of Chief of Defence Force (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Cabinet members thumped their desks in appreciation of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. Participants of the meeting also congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to sources.

Read more: Iranian president accepts invitation for Islamabad talks following ceasefire with US

Meanwhile, President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian accepted an invitation to participate in talks in Islamabad following ceasefire with United States, according to an official statement.

As per details, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian following ceasefire announcement by President Donald Trump.

The discussion, described as cordial and friendly, lasted for more than 45 minutes. During the conversation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the Iranian leadership’s wisdom in showing willingness towards a ceasefire.

He also offered to host talks between Iran and the United States in Islamabad later this week. President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed his participation in the proposed talks in Islamabad, the statement added. The premier also expressed respect for Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.