Three countries reportedly working to broker deal Between U.S. and Iran

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had given orders to postpone any military strikes against Iranian power plants for five days, hours ahead of a deadline that threatened further ​escalation in the conflict now in its fourth week.

Trump added in a post on his Truth Social platform that the U.S. and Iran had had “VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE” conversations over the past two ‌days about a “COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST”.

Trump later told reporters that his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who had been negotiating with Iran before the war, had discussions with a top Iranian official into the evening on Sunday and would continue on Monday.

“We have had very, very strong talks. We’ll see where they lead. We have major points of agreement, I would say, almost all points of agreement.”

“All I’m saying is, we are in the throes of a real possibility of making a ​deal,” he told reporters before departing Florida for Memphis.

He declined to say who the United States was speaking with in Iran but said it was not Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. Trump said Iran “had some ​leaders left.”

“We’re dealing with the man who I believe is the most respected and the leader,” Trump said.

A reporter for the U.S. news outlet Axios said Turkey, Egypt ⁠and Pakistan had met Witkoff and, separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Araqchi’s ministry said there were “initiatives” to reduce tensions, the Mehr news agency reported, adding that Tehran wanted Washington, as the party that began the war, to be a ​direct participant.

OIL DROPS, STOCKS RECOVER ON TRUMP COMMENTS

Trump also said he had spoken with U.S. war ally Israel, which he said would be “very happy with what we have.”

A source briefed on Israel’s war plans said Washington had kept it informed ​of its talks with Tehran, and that Israel was likely to follow Washington in suspending any targeting of Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on talks with Iran or Washington’s decision to suspend strikes on some Iranian targets.

Trump’s comments briefly sent the price of the Brent crude oil benchmark down around 13% to back below $100 a barrel. By 1420 GMT, it stood around $101.66.

Global markets also recovered sharply, with U.S. stock futures reversing losses to gain ​around 1.3%.

On Saturday, Trump had warned that Iranian power plants would be destroyed if Tehran failed to “fully open” the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping within 48 hours. Trump set a deadline of around 7:44 p.m. EDT (2344 GMT) on Monday.

Iran’s ​Revolutionary Guards on Monday threatened retaliation, saying they would attack Israel’s power plants and those supplying U.S. bases across the Gulf region if Trump followed through with his threat.

More than 2,000 people have been killed in the war the U.S. and Israel launched ‌on February 28, ⁠which has upended markets, driven up fuel costs, accelerated global inflation fears and convulsed the Western defence alliance.

However, the threat of strikes on Gulf electricity grids raised fears of mass disruption to desalination for drinking water, and further rattled oil markets.

While attacks on electricity could hurt Iran, they could be catastrophic for its Gulf neighbours, which consume around five times as much power per capita.

Electricity makes their gleaming desert cities habitable, in part by powering the desalination plants that produce 100% of the water consumed in Bahrain and Qatar. Such plants use seawater to meet more than 80% of drinking water needs in the United Arab Emirates, and 50% of the water supply in Saudi Arabia.

Iran has effectively closed the ​key Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth ​of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

IRAN THREATENS ⁠TO MINE GULF

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, said the resulting energy crisis was worse than the two oil shocks of the 1970s and the gas shortage connected to Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine put together.

Iran’s Defence Council escalated its threatened retaliation on Monday, prior to Trump’s delay, saying Tehran would cut all Gulf routes by ​laying sea mines if Trump followed through, state media reported.

“In this case, the entire Gulf will practically be in a situation similar to the Strait of Hormuz ​for a long time,” a statement ⁠from the council said.

The Israeli military said early on Monday it had begun its latest broad wave of strikes on infrastructure in Tehran.

Iranian news agencies said six people had been killed and 43 injured in strikes on residential buildings in the western city of Khorramabad.

A strike on the southern city of Bushehr targeted the local meteorological organisation and killed the head of meteorology for Bushehr’s airport, state media reported.

The Iranian Red Crescent posted a video of a residential building in affluent northern Tehran with ⁠most of its ​facade destroyed and emergency staff rescuing someone on a stretcher from the upper floors.

Across the Gulf, the Saudi defence ministry said two ballistic ​missiles had been launched towards Riyadh. One was intercepted while the other fell in an uninhabited area.