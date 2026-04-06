IRGC intelligence chief martyred in Israeli strike

The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organisation has been martyred in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Iranian capital, Tehran.

In a statement issued on Monday, the IRGC confirmed that Brigadier General Seyed Majid Khademi was assassinated in what it described as a “criminal and terrorist” attack carried out in the early hours of the morning. The organisation attributed responsibility to both the United States and Israel.

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The IRGC paid tribute to Khademi, highlighting his decades-long service and describing him as a key figure in safeguarding the ideals of the Iranian Revolution.

According to the statement, he played a pivotal role in strengthening Iran’s intelligence and security framework, particularly in countering foreign threats.

Officials further claimed that his efforts had been instrumental in preventing infiltration attempts and destabilisation plots allegedly orchestrated by external adversaries, helping to maintain national security over many years.

Later, Israeli authorities appeared to acknowledge involvement in the strike. Defence Minister Israel Katz said he had been briefed on the operation during a military assessment alongside Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.

In response, the IRGC announced the launch of the 97th wave of retaliatory strikes, deploying a combination of missiles and drones against what it described as the invading US-Israeli coalition.

The latest developments come amid a wider conflict that erupted on February 28, following a series of high-profile assassinations, including that of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with several senior military officials and civilians.