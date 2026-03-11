Iran War: Three vessels hit by projectiles in Strait of Hormuz

DUBAI, March 11: Three vessels have been hit by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, maritime security agencies and sources ​said on Wednesday, as one of the strikes led ‌to a fire onboard a ship and forced most of its crew to evacuate it.

The Thailand-flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree was targeted and damaged ​approximately 11 nautical miles north of Oman, two maritime security ​sources said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said later, referring ⁠to the incident, that the fire had been extinguished and ​that there was no environmental impact. Necessary crew remained on the ​vessel.

Earlier, the Japan-flagged container ship One Majesty had sustained minor damage from an unknown projectile 25 nautical miles (46 km) northwest of Ras Al Khaimah in ​the United Arab Emirates, two maritime security sources said.

Its crew ​members are safe and the vessel is sailing towards a safe anchorage, the ‌sources ⁠added.

A third vessel, a bulk carrier, was also hit by an unknown projectile approximately 50 miles northwest of Dubai, maritime security firms said.

The projectile had damaged the hull of the Marshall Islands-flagged Star ​Gwyneth, maritime risk ​management company Vanguard ⁠said, adding that the vessel’s crew were safe.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery ​accounting for about 20% of global oil and ​gas supply, ⁠has dropped rapidly since the Iran conflict began on February 28.

The latest incidents increase the number of ships that have been attacked since ⁠the ​conflict began to at least 14.