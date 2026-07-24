WASHINGTON, July 24: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he does not believe China ​or Russia are “participating” in the ongoing Iran conflict, ‌but warned that if they did get involved “it would be very bad for them.”

“President Xi, at our recent meeting ​in Beijing, China, told me that he would ​not, under any circumstances, give or sell Weapons ⁠to the Islamic Republic of Iran — And that ​statement included Chinese Companies,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump ​said Putin had also told him that he would not sell weapons to Iran and that he believed Russia and China ​were not participating in the Iran conflict.

“If they ​did, it would be very bad for them — Certainly not in ‌their ⁠best interests,” Trump posted.

The United States and Iran have been at war since the U.S. and Israel launched strikes in February, killing senior Iranian officials, including ​the country’s supreme ​leader.

Four people ⁠familiar with U.S. intelligence said Iranian strikes on CIA targets in the Gulf ​earlier in the war had prompted U.S. ​intelligence to ⁠investigate whether Russia was assisting Iran with targeting information or drone technology. The Kremlin on Thursday declined to comment ⁠on ​the report.

The United States has sanctioned ​individuals and companies in Russia and China for helping Iran buy weapons.