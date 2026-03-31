Iran warns of death penalty, asset seizures for spying, aiding enemies

People accused of spying or cooperating with “hostile states” could face the death penalty ​and confiscation of all assets under a ‌recently enhanced law, an Iranian judiciary spokesperson said, a month into the war with the United States and Israel.

Even ​sharing photos or videos that could aid ​enemy targeting may be treated as intelligence ⁠cooperation, the spokesman added.

Iranian media have reported more ​than 1,000 arrests over the course of the month, ​related to individuals accused of filming sensitive locations, sharing anti-government content online, or “cooperating with the enemy”.

The U.S. and Israel attacked ​Iran on February 28, since when the ​conflict has spread across the region, killing thousands, disrupting energy ‌supplies ⁠and hitting the global economy.

The judiciary spokesman said the legislation, passed last year, applies to operational, intelligence and certain media activities deemed to support ​hostile governments, ​notably the ⁠United States and Israel.

He warned those creating “fear” through misinformation could face prison ​terms, with penalties increased in wartime.

He added ​that ⁠authorities have issued around 200 indictments in such cases and were working with security bodies to ⁠identify ​and seize assets linked to ​suspects, stressing that there would be no leniency in enforcing the ​law.