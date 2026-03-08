Iranian army says at least 104 killed in US attack on Iranian warship last week
- By Reuters -
- Mar 08, 2026
The Iranian army said on Sunday that at least 104 people were killed and 32 were wounded in an attack by the U.S. on an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka’s coast last week.
A U.S. submarine sank the frigate Dena in the Indian Ocean about 19 nautical miles off Sri Lanka’s southern port city of Galle on Wednesday, killing dozens of sailors and dramatically widening Washington’s pursuit of the Iranian navy.
On the other hand, it is also worth noting that a member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts said Saturday the body would meet within a day to choose the country’s next supreme leader, Iranian media reported.
“With divine assistance, this session will occur within the next twenty-four hours,” said Hossein Mozafari, one of the assembly’s 88 members, cited by the Fars news agency.
The statement came a week after the killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli attack.
Mozafari also urged Iranians to “refrain from any speculation and the spreading of rumors regarding this matter” as the assembly has not yet convened for a session.