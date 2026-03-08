The Iranian army said on ​Sunday that at ‌least 104 people were killed and 32 ​were wounded ​in an attack by ⁠the U.S. on ​an Iranian warship ​off Sri Lanka’s coast last week.

A U.S. submarine sank ​the frigate Dena ​in the Indian Ocean ‌about ⁠19 nautical miles off Sri Lanka’s southern port city ​of Galle ​on ⁠Wednesday, killing dozens of ​sailors and dramatically ​widening ⁠Washington’s pursuit of the Iranian navy.

On the other hand, it is also worth noting that a member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts said Saturday the body would meet within a day to choose the country’s next supreme leader, Iranian media reported.

“With divine assistance, this session will occur within the next twenty-four hours,” said Hossein Mozafari, one of the assembly’s 88 members, cited by the Fars news agency.

The statement came a week after the killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli attack.

Mozafari also urged Iranians to “refrain from any speculation and the spreading of rumors regarding this matter” as the assembly has not yet convened for a session.