Iranian embassy condemns terror attack on Pakistan’s security forces

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Embassy strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Pakistani forces in the Kech district near the Pak-Iran border, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Iranian Embassy spokesman said that the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan expressed sympathy with the families of those who lost their lives and prays for the martyrs.

In a statement, the spokesman stated that terrorism is the common pain of the two countries & the two Muslim nations have sacrificed precious lives in the fight against this plague.

“Undoubtedly, strengthening the joint cooperation between Iran and Pakistan will prevent terrorist groups from achieving their sinister goals,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier in the day, Four Pakistan Army personnel embraced martyred in a terrorist attack on the Pakistan-Iran border.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the terrorists started firing on the security personnel patrolling at the Jal Gayi sector on the Pakistan-Iran border.

The martyred soldiers include Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdur Rasheed.

ISPR said that Pakistan has demanded effective and immediate action from the Iranian officials.

