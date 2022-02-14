Iranian interior minister arrives in Islamabad on day-long visit

ISLAMABAD: A nine-member Iranian delegation led by its Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi arrived in Islamabad on a day-long visit.

He was received by his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and other senior government officials upon his arrival.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Rasheed said, “Received His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Vahidi, Interior Minister of Islamic Republic of Iran as he reached #Pakistan on a day visit”.

He said he will hold delegation level talks with the Iranian minister. “Matters of mutual Interest would [be] discussed at the delegation level meetings between Pakistan and Iran Interior ministries,” he said.

During his stay in the capital, the Iranian interior minister will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The talks will likely focus on bilateral ties, Pakistan-Iran border management and exchange of prisoners.

