PIA resumes direct flights for Iran after five years

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Thursday has resumed direct flights to Iran after a five-year gap to develop people-to-people contacts and boost the tourism industry.

As per details, PIA has resumed flight operations for Iran after a suspension of five years and a first PIA flight PK-119 has departed for Iran’s Mashhad with 165 passengers on board.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan told IRNA that the first PIA flight departed from Lahore to Mashhad on Wednesday night, while direct flights from Karachi to Mashhad will begin on Saturday.

Commenting on the flights’ resumption, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan International Airlines, Arshad Malik said that the move will provide direct and easy travel facilities to the people willing to travel to Iran from Pakistan.

He further said that PIA will remain at the forefront to ensure pilgrims can visit the Holy places in Iran with ease.

On the other hand, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini in his tweet said that the two countries have agreed to promote air cooperation.

On Oct 25, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday started a new flight operation from three cities of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Fujairah.

The first flight, PK 243, with 296 passengers on board departed from Lahore airport for Fujairah.

Earlier this month, PIA resumed its Kuwait operation after it was allowed to operate in the Sultanate after a ban for a long time due to Covid among other reasons.

