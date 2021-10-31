PIA launches direct flights to Najaf

KARACHI: The national carrier, Pakistan International Airline (PIA), has started direct flights to Najaf, Iraq, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to PIA spokesperson, PIA flight PK-219 carrying 91 passengers landed in Najaf on late Saturday.

PIA CEO Arshad Malik also travelled in the inaugural PIA flight for Najaf.

PIA resumed direct flights from Karachi to Najaf. Inaugural flight landed at Najaf Airport on 30th October 2021. pic.twitter.com/ikqtbwucdb — Pakistan Embassy Baghdad Iraq (@pakiniraq) October 31, 2021

A special cake-cutting ceremony was also held at Najaf Airport. The ceremony was attended by the Najaf governor, Pakistan’s ambassador and other officials.

On Oct 25, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday started a new flight operation from three cities of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Fujairah.

The first flight, PK 243, with 296 passengers on board departed from Lahore airport for Fujairah.

Earlier this month, PIA resumed its Kuwait operation after it was allowed to operate in the Sultanate after a ban for a long time due to Covid among other reasons.

