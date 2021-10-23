Another Airbus A320 acquired by PIA arrives in Pakistan

KARACHI: Another Airbus A320 aircraft acquired by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on dry lease landed at Islamabad International Airport on Saturday.

The aircraft arrived in the capital from France’s Perpignan city via Egypt. The national flag carrier acquired two Airbus A320 aircraft on a six-year dry lease to upgrade its fleet. The first plane had arrived last month.

After the addition of the aircraft, the number of Airbus A320 in the airline’s fleet will rise to 11. This is the third plane inducted into the PIA fleet under the incumbent administration.

PIA will acquire more modern, fuel-efficient planes under its business revival plan.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik expressed gratitude to the aviation and finance ministries for their cooperation in acquiring the new aircraft.

