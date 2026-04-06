Iranian Petrol Price Fixed at Rs280 Per Litre

QUETTA: The Government of Balochistan has officially fixed the price of Iranian petrol at Rs280 per liter across the province, strictly warning of legal action against those found overcharging consumers.

According to details, the decision was taken to curb illegal profiteering and stabilize market fluctuations. Following a recent hike in petroleum prices by the Federal Government, certain elements in Balochistan had begun selling Iranian fuel at exorbitant rates, ranging from Rs300 to Rs360 per liter.The provincial administration stated that the move aims to protect the public from exploitation.

Officials emphasized that strict legal action would be initiated against any dealer or vendor selling fuel above the newly prescribed rate.

Due to the long shared border with Iran, large quantities of relatively cheaper Iranian petrol are transported into Balochistan.

This trade serves as a primary source of livelihood for a significant portion of the local population. By setting a fixed price, the government is attempting to regulate this informal trade and ensure price stability for the common citizen.

Pakistan’s petrol prices skyrocketed to a historic high of Rs458.41 per litre April 3, 2026. The government’s decision sparked widespread criticism, with citizens expressing frustration over the unprecedented price hike.

Traders warned of protests if the increase is not withdrawn, while rights bodies urged the government to review its decision and provide relief to the public. In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a reduction in petrol levy, bringing the price down to PKR 378 per litre, and introduced subsidies for motorcycle users, goods transport vehicles, and passenger vehicles. However, the impact of the price hike is expected to be far-reaching, with potential increases in food prices and construction costs