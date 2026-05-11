Iranian petrol prices rise in Balochistan

GWADAR: The price of Iranian petrol (smuggled fuel) in Balochistan has increased significantly, with rates rising from Rs170-180 per litre to Rs200-210 per litre in parts of the province.

According to local fuel traders, the increase was recorded in border and coastal areas of Gwadar district adjoining Iran.

Traders associated with the oil business said the price hike was mainly caused by the closure of business activities in the border area of Kuntani Hor, which is considered a major source of goods smuggling from the Iran border.

They said Iranian petrol, which was previously being sold at Rs170 to Rs180 per litre, is now being sold at Rs200 to Rs210 per litre in Gwadar and nearby areas.

The increase comes amid rising fuel prices across the country, adding further pressure on consumers already struggling with inflation.

Residents said the latest surge in petrol prices would increase transportation and daily living costs, worsening financial difficulties for ordinary citizens.

Read More: Petrol price hike challenged in court

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the federal government’s recent increase in petrol prices, with the petitioner plea the court to seek a response from the government.

According to the petition, the latest rise in petrol prices is unconstitutional and against the public interest.

The petitioner argued that the government had increased petrol prices without a transparent pricing mechanism or sufficient constitutional justification, adversely affecting citizens’ fundamental rights.

It was further stated in the petition that the continued increase in the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) was unlawful, arguing that under the law only parliament has the authority to approve such changes, and that the federal government cannot make the decision independently.

The petitioner told the court that higher petrol prices had worsened existing economic pressures across several sectors, including transport, food, agriculture, and electricity.