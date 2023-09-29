Iranian president condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan

TEHRAN: Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on Friday condemned the terrorist attacks in Pakistan in which at least 54 people were killed and over 100 got wounded in bombings at two mosques in Balochistan’s Mastung and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Hangu, ARY News quoted the Iranian state media.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said Tehran is firmly ready to counter extremism in all its forms.

In a message to his Pakistani counterpart President Dr Arif Alvi, Raesi said that the “blind” action once again showed the terrorists, who have no understanding of the merciful teachings of Islam, pursue “no goal but to sow discord among Muslims.”

“However, this time they will also fail to achieve their illegitimate and inhumane objectives,” the Iranian state-owned news network Press TV reported.

The Iranian president condemned the “terrorist, anti-religious and anti-human” move and expressed his sympathy and condolences to his Pakistani counterpart and the Muslim nation of the country.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is resolutely ready to cooperate with Pakistan in the fight against any form of terrorism and extremism,” Raeisi said.

He urged the international community, especially the Muslim countries, to “seriously react to this criminal act and prevent the recurrence of such bitter events.”

The Iranian president expressed hope the perpetrators would be identified and punished as soon as possible.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani also condemned the acts of terrorism and said the attacks are “a clear example of terrorists’ aloofness from the merciful teachings of the Prophet of Islam”.

Earlier in the day, at least 54 people were killed while more than 100 were wounded in a mosque blast that took place in Balochistan’s Mastung district.

Another bomb blast occurred at a mosque located in the Doaba police station in KP’s Hangu city, leaving four people martyred and five wounded.