Iranian President defends country's nuclear rights

DUBAI: U.S. ⁠President Donald Trump has ‌no justification to deprive Iran of its ​nuclear rights, the ⁠Iranian Student ⁠News Agency quoted Iranian ⁠President ‌Masoud Pezeshkian as ⁠saying on Sunday, as Washington ​and ‌Tehran continue to ⁠face ​disagreements over nuclear issues.

“Trump says Iran ⁠cannot make use ​of its nuclear rights but doesn’t say ⁠for what crime. Who is he to deprive a ​nation of ⁠its rights?” Pezeshkian ​was quoted ‌as saying.

“We don’t want to expand the war,” Iranian President said. “We didn’t start a war, and neither will do so, we have only defended ourselves,” he said.

He said Iran wants peace and we stand for peace, stability and security in the region, Pezeshkian said.

“The enemy has failed to achieve its targets. The enemy has violated the international law and attacked infrastructure, schools and hospitals.

“The statements about destroying of our civilization and pushing Iran to the stone age, demonstrate intentions and objectives of the enemy,” he added.