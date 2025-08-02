Iranian President lands in Lahore on two day visit to Pakistan

LAHORE: Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in Lahore on two day state visit to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Iran’s President will pay visit to the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in the historic city. He will leave for Islamabad after brief stay in Lahore.

President Masoud Pezeshkian arriving in Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a spokesman of the Foreign Office earlier said.

Dr Pezeshkian will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, other senior ministers and high-ranking officials.

The FO said President Pezeshkian will meet President Zardari, Chairman Senate, Speaker and also hold delegation-level talks with PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The visit aimed at promoting political, economic and cultural relations, a spokesman earlier said.

“This marks Dr Pezeshkian’s first official visit to Pakistan as president of Iran. It may be recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last visited Iran on May 26, 2025. The visit is expected to further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran,” the FO said.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during his official visit to Tehran, Iranian media reported.

During the meeting, Naqvi conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s message of goodwill and best wishes to the Iranian leadership. He also congratulated the Iranian nation on what he described as a “historic victory against Zionist aggression.”

He also recalled Islamabad’s swift and unequivocal condemnation of Israel’s aggression, stating that Pakistan was among the first countries to denounce the regime’s aggression and affirm Iran’s legitimate right to self-defense.