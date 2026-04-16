Iranian Rial to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 16, 2026

As of April 16, 2026, the authentic mid-market exchange rate stands at 1 Iranian Rial (IRR) ≈ 0.000211 Pakistani Rupee. This figure is based on reliable global sources at 09:43 UTC / approx. 02:43 PKT). While the Iranian Rial remains under pressure internationally due to sanctions and broader economic factors, it continues to show localized strength in Pakistan’s open currency markets, particularly in Karachi and border regions.

1 PKR = approximately 4,733 Iranian Rials

10 PKR = approximately 47,330 Iranian Rials

Why the Iranian Rial Is Gaining Value Against the PKR

In Pakistan’s exchange markets, the Iranian Rial has experienced a notable surge in recent weeks, with reports indicating it has gained nearly fourfold in value in the open market. For instance, 10 million Iranian Rials (one crore), which previously traded around PKR 2,500, are now fetching up to PKR 10,000 according to currency dealers in Karachi and Lahore.

Key factors driving this localized appreciation include:

Speculative buying and optimism on diplomacy : Traders and investors are actively purchasing Rials in anticipation of potential US-Iran negotiations, sanctions relief, or de-escalation of regional tensions. This sentiment has created strong demand, with many hoping for further gains and quick profits.

: Traders and investors are actively purchasing Rials in anticipation of potential US-Iran negotiations, sanctions relief, or de-escalation of regional tensions. This sentiment has created strong demand, with many hoping for further gains and quick profits. Boom in cross-border trade : Increased informal and semi-formal trade along the Iran-Pakistan border, especially in petroleum products, fuel, and commodities via Balochistan routes, has boosted the need for physical Iranian Rials for settlements and transactions.

: Increased informal and semi-formal trade along the Iran-Pakistan border, especially in petroleum products, fuel, and commodities via Balochistan routes, has boosted the need for physical Iranian Rials for settlements and transactions. Hoarding and market dynamics: Exchange companies report heightened buying activity and occasional shortages, supported by shifting trade patterns during regional uncertainties. The low base value of the Rial makes it attractive for speculative positions in Pakistan’s open market.

This divergence highlights how regional trade flows, informal economies, and local sentiment can drive currency movements separately from the Rial’s global weakness against the USD.

IRR and PKR Introduction

The Iranian Rial (IRR) is the official currency of the Islamic Republic of Iran, introduced in 1798 and regulated by the Central Bank of Iran. It has faced substantial devaluation over the years due to prolonged international sanctions, high inflation, and geopolitical challenges, leading to periodic redenomination discussions.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) has been Pakistan’s official currency since 1948, issued and managed by the State Bank of Pakistan. Its value is influenced by domestic economic policies, remittances, trade balances, inflation, and regional geopolitical developments in South Asia.