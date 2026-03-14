Iran's foreign minister says there is no problem with supreme leader
- By Reuters and AFP -
- Mar 14, 2026
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told MS Now in an interview on Saturday that there is no problem with Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed on Friday that he was wounded and likely disfigured.
On the other hand, AFP adds, a US-Israeli missile attack on an industrial area of Isfahan killed at least 15 people, Iran’s Fars news agency reported on Saturday.
“The attack targeted a factory that produces heating and cooling equipment” and was in operation at the time of the strike, Fars reported. Saturday is a working day in Iran.
There were workers inside the factory, which produces heaters and refrigerators, when the strike hit, Fars reported.
The agency blamed the attack on the “American-Zionist (Israeli) enemy” and said it was caused by a missile.
The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.
AFP was not able to verify the toll.
Additionally, Iran launched a new wave of missiles towards Israel on Saturday, Iranian state TV reported.
Tehran has launched repeated salvos at Israel since the Middle East war began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.