Iran's foreign minister says there is no problem with supreme leader

Iranian Foreign ​Minister Abbas ‌Araqchi told MS ​Now in ​an interview on ⁠Saturday ​that there ​is no problem with ​Iran’s ​new Supreme Leader ‌Mojtaba ⁠Khamenei, after U.S. Defense Secretary ​Pete ​Hegseth ⁠claimed on ​Friday ​that ⁠he was wounded and ⁠likely ​disfigured.

On the other hand, AFP adds, a US-Israeli missile attack on an industrial area of Isfahan killed at least 15 people, Iran’s Fars news agency reported on Saturday.

“The attack targeted a factory that produces heating and cooling equipment” and was in operation at the time of the strike, Fars reported. Saturday is a working day in Iran.

There were workers inside the factory, which ​produces heaters and ​refrigerators, when the strike hit, ‌Fars ⁠reported.

The agency blamed the attack on the “American-Zionist (Israeli) enemy” and said ​it was ​caused ⁠by a missile.

The Israeli military ​did not immediately ​comment ⁠on the incident.

AFP was not able to verify the toll.

Additionally, Iran launched a new wave of missiles towards Israel on Saturday, Iranian state TV reported.

Tehran has launched repeated salvos at Israel since the Middle East war began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.