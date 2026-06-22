Iraq pilgrims from Pakistan get new guidelines

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday issued fresh guidelines for Pakistani pilgrims travelling to Iraq, warning that violations of visa regulations could result in heavy fines, deportation and permanent travel restrictions.

According to a notification issued by the ministry, the Iraqi government has introduced stricter measures to prevent the misuse of pilgrimage visas and curb illegal stays in the country.

The ministry warned that pilgrims who violate visa conditions may be denied entry into Iraq and could also forfeit their visa fees.

Under the new regulations, all members travelling on a family group visa must travel together and cross the border as a single group. In addition, men under the age of 50 will no longer be allowed to enter Iraq alone on a pilgrimage visa.

The ministry said pilgrimage visas will be valid for only 30 days. Pilgrims intending to travel for both Ashura and Arbaeen will be required to obtain separate visas, as a single visa cannot be used for both occasions.

Under Iraqi law, pilgrims who overstay their permitted duration by more than 60 days will face a fine of 500,000 Iraqi dinars. Authorities may also impose detention, deportation and permanent entry bans on violators.

Read more: Pakistan moves to launch ferry service for pilgrims to Iraq

The ministry further warned that future visa applications of individuals found violating the rules could be permanently rejected.

Pilgrims have also been advised to ensure that their passports remain valid for at least six months from the date of travel. The notification states that children and other family members can no longer be included on a single passport, making separate individual passports mandatory for every traveller.

Meanwhile, the government is also exploring measures to facilitate religious travel. Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed authorities to prepare a feasibility study for launching a ferry service between Karachi and Iraq, which could provide pilgrims with an alternative mode of transportation.