Pakistan moves to launch ferry service for pilgrims to Iraq

KARACHI: A major development has emerged for pilgrims travelling from Pakistan to Iraq, as the government moves to explore a new travel option, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed authorities to prepare a feasibility study for launching a ferry service from Karachi to Iraq. The proposed service is expected to facilitate pilgrims by providing an alternative and potentially more accessible route for travel.

During his visit to the Pakistan Coast Guards headquarters in Karachi, the minister also paid tribute to martyrs by laying a wreath at the memorial.

Mohsin Naqvi further instructed officials to continue strict operations against drug trafficking and smuggling, emphasizing that all available resources should be utilized to curb illegal activities.

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He noted that the Pakistan Coast Guards is a unique force performing duties simultaneously on land and at sea, and stressed the importance of strengthening its role in safeguarding national interests.

The proposed ferry service, if implemented, is likely to ease travel for thousands of pilgrims heading to Iraq each year.