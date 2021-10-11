Iraqis show little enthusiasm for parliamentary election

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s parliamentary election on Sunday drew one of the smallest turnouts for years, electoral officials indicated, with the low participation suggesting dwindling trust in political leaders and the democratic system brought in by the 2003 US-led invasion.

Two electoral commission officials told Reuters that nationwide turnout of eligible voters was 19% by midday. Total turnout was 44.5% in the last election in 2018. Polling stations closed at 6 p.m. (1500 GMT)

Initial results are expected on Monday but final turnout figures could be announced on Sunday night. However, Iraqi elections are often followed by protracted talks over a president, a prime minister and a cabinet.

It appeared to be the lowest turnout in any election since 2003, according to electoral commission counts at polling stations that Reuters visited across the country.

In Baghdad’s Sadr City, a polling station set up in a girls’ school saw a slow but steady trickle of voters.

Election volunteer Hamid Majid, 24, said he had voted for his old school teacher, a candidate for the Sadrists.

“She educated many of us in the area so all the young people are voting for her. It’s the time for the Sadrist Movement. The people are with them,” Majid said.

The election was held several months early under a new law designed to help independent candidates – a response to widespread anti-government protests two years ago.

“Jockeying and government formation will look the same – the same parties will come to either to share power and not provide the population with basic services and jobs and on top of that will continue to silence dissent. It’s very concerning,” said Renad Mansour of the Iraq Initiative at Chatham House.

