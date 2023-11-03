Irfan Pathan speaks up on Gaza violence

As the humanitarian crisis intensifies in Gaza, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan called on world leaders to put an end to the ongoing violence.

Taking to his account on the micro-blogging X, Friday, Irfan Pathan shed light on Israel’s atrocities in Gaza, involving innocent children under 10.

He wrote, “Every day, innocent kids aged 0-10 in Gaza are losing lives and the world remains silent. As a sportsman, I can only speak out, but it’s high time for world leaders to unite and put an end to this senseless killing.”

Pathan tagged the official handle of the United Nations in his post and added the hashtag ‘Stop the violence’.

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister and former UNHCR envoy, Angelina Jolie also raised her voice on the matter, slamming Israel over airstrikes in Gaza’s refugee camp.

“By refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes,” she stated in her Instagram post, highlighting the war-torn Jabalia.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 9,061 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Israel launched attacks on the enclave of 2.3 million people last month, Gaza health authorities said on Friday.

Moreover, at least 195 people were killed earlier this week in Jabalia – the largest refugee camp in Gaza – in the deadly air strike by Israel.

