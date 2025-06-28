Why Iron Maiden will never join the Glastonbury line-up?

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has firmly ruled out the band ever performing at the Glastonbury Festival.

Despite being one of the world’s biggest heavy metal bands, Iron Maiden have never been invited to play at the famous Somerset event and according to Dickinson, they wouldn’t accept even if they were.

In a recent interview with i, Dickinson made it clear that Glastonbury is not a place where Iron Maiden would feel at home.

He stated, “No! I always said I’d turn Glastonbury down if we were ever invited.” He added that he had no interest in playing “in front of Gwyneth Paltrow and a perfume-infested yurt.”

Read More: Lewis Capaldi makes surprise emotional return at Glastonbury 2025

This is not a new opinion from the band singer. Back in 2014, Bruce Dickinson criticised the festival as “the most bourgeois thing on the planet”, saying that while it once had an alternative spirit, it is now “not for me.”

Iron Maiden are currently touring the world as part of their Future Past World Tour, in support of their 17th album Senjutsu. On 28 June, the same weekend as Glastonbury, Iron Maiden will perform to 80,000 fans at London Stadium.

Some have suggested this timing is a response to the band’s ongoing absence from Glastonbury’s line-up, but Dickinson insists it’s not about snubbing the event it’s about standing by their principles.

Dickinson also shared frustration over the lack of media attention given to rock and metal festivals compared to Glastonbury. “The BBC sends thousands to cover Glastonbury,” he said, “but can’t be arsed to turn up to Sonisphere or Download with a camper van and a hand-held.”

He added that Iron Maiden will leave “the middle classes to do Glastonbury”, while real rock fans will “decamp to Knebworth, drink a lot of beer and have fun.”

Iron Maiden, known for their powerful live shows and loyal fanbase, have built a legacy outside of mainstream music events.

While Glastonbury Festival continues to attract global pop and indie stars, Iron Maiden are happy sticking to festivals that reflect their style and audience.

So, for anyone hoping to see Iron Maiden take the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival, Bruce Dickinson’s message is clear it’s never going to happen.