Meet Marvel’s new magic-wielding villain in Ironheart

Anthony Ramos is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stepping into his first full villain role as The Hood in the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart.

Known for Hamilton, In the Heights, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Anthony Ramos is embracing this darker side of storytelling with excitement and depth in the Ironheart.

In Ironheart, Anthony Ramos plays Parker Robbins, a street-level villain with magical abilities like levitation, invisibility, and shooting mystical bullets.

The series follows Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, a young genius who builds her own advanced suit of armour, making her Iron Man’s spiritual successor.

Speaking to THR, Anthony Ramos said he was thrilled to work with Marvel creatives like Kevin Feige and Ryan Coogler. “It was surreal,” he shared. “They showed me sketches of The Hood and said they wanted to build the character with me.”

Though Parker Robbins is originally from New York in the comics, the Ironheart series reimagines him as being from Chicago’s Puerto Rican community something Ramos connected with personally.

“It felt right. They didn’t care that I wasn’t exactly like the comic version. They wanted the essence,” he said.

This marks Anthony Ramos’ first time playing a truly villainous character, and he found the experience powerful.

A scene he’s particularly proud of involves a solo confrontation where Parker questions his control and purpose a moment he described as “emotional and powerful.”

As Marvel fans anticipate Ironheart on Disney+, Anthony Ramos is hopeful this won’t be his last appearance. He even hinted at a possible future crossover with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

For now, fans can look forward to seeing Anthony Ramos in action when Ironheart premieres later this year on Disney+, introducing a thrilling new villain into the MCU.