Riri Williams gears up for action in new Ironheart video

Marvel fans are getting their first real taste of what’s to come in Ironheart, thanks to a brand-new video released by Marvel Studios. The Disney+ series is set to launch on 24 June 2025, bringing back Dominique Thorne as the brainy young hero Riri Williams.

This new clip teases Riri’s powerful comeback, with Thorne calling it a “heavy hitting introduction” for the character. After her first appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri now steps into the spotlight with her very own story.

In Ironheart, Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago. She’s not just any inventor, she’s a tech genius who builds her own high-powered iron suits.

But this time, her world is turned upside down when she meets a strange and charming figure known as The Hood, played by Anthony Ramos. He brings something new to the table: magic.

The series dives into a fierce clash between science and sorcery. As Riri works to follow her dreams, she must face forces that challenge everything she believes in.

The cast includes Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Regan Aliyah, and more. The show is led by head writer Chinaka Hodge and directors Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Producers include Marvel boss Kevin Feige and Black Panther creator Ryan Coogler.

With high-tech action, emotional moments, and a fresh take on heroism, Ironheart is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s most exciting new shows. Riri Williams isn’t just building a suit — she’s building a legacy.

Earlier, Thor and WandaVision actor, Kat Dennings sparked rumours about her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after sharing a photo with Captain America’s shield.

Fans now believe she could appear in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

The photo, posted on social media, shows the Thor and WandaVision actress holding the famous shield. She wrote in the caption, “Don’t get excited, I was just sampling the hardware.”

Still, fans did get excited. Many started asking if the photo was taken on the set of Avengers: Doomsday.

Some even began calling her “Captain Lewis” in the comments, hoping for her return. Kat Dennings, who plays Darcy Lewis, has already appeared in Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Love and Thunder, and WandaVision. She also voiced Darcy in What If…?