Irregularities worth billions unearthed in Islamabad plots auction

ISLAMABAD: In a shocking development, irregularities worth billions of rupees have emerged in the auction of commercial plots in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The audit report exposes a lack of transparency in the auction process, resulting in a loss of Rs. 37 billion 82 crore to the national exchequer.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) had offered 29 commercial plots for auction, with 23 plots sold at a total price of Rs. 37 billion 82 crore. However, the auction of five plots was postponed due to non-receipt of bids, while another plot’s auction was halted due to legal complexities.

The audit report revealed the absence of backup records of plot prices and auction proceedings, no market trend analysis for land prices, and no record of the five postponed plots.

Additionally, pay orders from bidders were not deposited in banks, and no verification of pay orders with banks was conducted, raising the possibility of fake pay orders. The weak financial controls in CDA led to billions of rupees in irregularities.

The audit authorities have called for an investigation and accountability for those responsible. The CDA has not responded to the allegations.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Circle completed its investigation into 14 government employees, uncovering assets far exceeding their declared income.

The investigation led to the seizure of assets held in the names of these government officers and their families.

The cases were forwarded to the Anti-Money Laundering Cell, where charges under the Anti-Money Laundering Act was registered against the implicated officers.

Among the accused are ETO Hilal Ahmed and former Member State CDA Afnan Alam, along with Ahmar Ali Qureshi, Parvez Akhtar, Firast Ali, and Safdar Mahmood. Additionally, Kaleem Akhtar and Mohammad Iftikhar facing anti-corruption charges.

The accused were alleged to be involved in selling government land, allocating numbers to non-custom vehicles, and violating development plans.