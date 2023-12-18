“Irrfan used to sing lullabies to himself in final days”

Bollywood’s celebrated filmmaker and close friend of Irrfan Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj revealed that he still has the voice recordings of the late actor, of the lullabies that he used to sing to himself to ease pain.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, known for cinematic gems like ‘Haider’, ‘Omkara’ and ‘Maqbool’, shared that he has saved all the voice recordings of his friend Irrfan Khan, that he sent him in his final days.

“During his last days, he would be in too much pain, so he couldn’t sleep. He used to sing lullabies to himself and he used to send me those recordings. Ki ab aapko meri acting ke sath mera gana bhi sunna padega, Vishal saab (Along with my acting, you’ll have to listen to my songs as well),” Bhardwaj said, recounting the fond memories.

The filmmaker also shared that he wrote a script ‘Irrfan aur main’ to pay tribute to the late actor. “That has the whole account of how we were both in touch [during his last days]…,” he said.

Notably, Bhardwaj and Irrfan had collaborated on acclaimed films like ‘Maqbool’, ‘Haider’ and ‘7 Khoon Maaf’.

Meanwhile, prolific Bollywood actor Irrfan died in April 2020, at the age of 53, after a years-long battle with neuroendocrine cancer.

