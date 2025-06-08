Irshad Bhatti, Sama Raj open up about marriage

KARACHI: Journalist Irshad Bhatti and TV host Sama Raj have opened up for the first time about how they met and eventually tied the knot.

Appearing together on the Eidul Adha Special ‘Masoomana Show’ with Waseem Badami, the couple shared the story of how their relationship blossomed over time.

Sama Raj revealed that she first met Irshad Bhatti when he appeared as a guest on her show. “During the program, I asked him how he expresses love,” she recalled. “He simply replied, ‘I love you.’”

She added that over the next six to seven months, their friendship grew gradually, and they eventually realized they had fallen in love.

Notably, Irshad Bhatti and Sama Raj were married in a simple nikah ceremony at Lahore’s historic Badshahi Masjid in December 2024.

Sama later shared photos from the ceremony on her Instagram, captioning them: “Forever starts now..! ♥️ Alhamdulillah kaseera.”

Meanwhile, English actor Tom Felton, the OG Draco Malfoy from the ‘Harry Potter’ movies, will slip into his old role once again, this time for Broadway, ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’.

“Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honours of my life. Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me,” said Tom Felton, 37, in a statement.

“Because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play,” he added.

Notably, Felton will be making his Broadway debut with the role, beginning his performances at the Lyric Theatre on November 11, which will play through March 22, 2026.

For the unversed, Malfoy was the nemesis of titular Harry Potter in the books and eight movies, but in the play, set 19 years after the events of ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’, the latter’s son, Albus, becomes friends with his son Scorpius at Hogwarts.