Is AJ Style getting last title run in WWE?

As the Clash in Paris is fast approaching, fans expect that veteran wrestler AJ Styles might be getting a long-awaited last title run in the WWE.

AJ, 48, is expected to hang up his boots from in-ring competition probably next year, when his current contract with WWE expires.

He has been an iconic performer and one of the most loved figures among fans in the industry.

AJ Style is booked to face Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio at the pay-per-view on Saturday. There is a high possibility that AJ would dethrone Mysterio for the title.

John Cena to headline new WWE event

If this happened, this could potentially lead to a dream match for the one last time against John Cena, who is retiring at the end of the year.

AJ and Cena rivalry is one of the best in the WWE, as both stars share a great in-ring chemistry and complement each other with their microphone skills.

Moreover, Europe has always responded passionately to WWE’s overseas showcases, and pairing an emotional title win with this unique venue could make for an unforgettable moment. For both longtime followers and casual fans, it would underscore the significance of both the match and the setting.

A final championship reign has a way of cementing legacies. Granting AJ Styles a fleeting return to gold wouldn’t diminish the next generation—they’re still rising—but would provide the perfect narrative closure. After all, memorable careers deserve memorable exits.