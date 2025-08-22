web analytics
John Cena to headline new WWE event

By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

The last time is now for John Cena, as fans get to see their favourite wrestler for the final time in Indianapolis during new WWE premium event, ‘Wrestlepalooza’, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The record 17-time world champion will join Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre on September 20.

The event will mark Cena’s final wrestling appearance in Indianapolis.

It is the first event in the new five-year deal between WWE and ESPN, which brings Premium Live Events to ESPN platforms. ESPN’s direct-to-consumer service debuts Thursday.

WWE may schedule John Cena’s final match

“On September 20, WWE and ESPN are coming together for a can’t-miss event to kick off our new partnership,” WWE chief content officer Paul Levesque aka Triple H said in a statement.

“The biggest Superstars in WWE. The biggest brand in sports media. Are you ready?”

Indianapolis hosted the 2025 Royal Rumble, which set the event’s attendance record, at nearby Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Presale tickets will be available Thursday.

Apart from that, Cena is expected to feature in two more events, the Crown Jewel on Oct. 11 and the Survivor Series in San Diego on Nov. 29.

He will be handing up his boots at the end of the year, to pursue his acting career.

