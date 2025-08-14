WWE may schedule John Cena’s final match 

WWE is reportedly weighing the possibility of moving John Cena’s final wrestling match to directly compete with rival promotion AEW’s year-end pay-per-view, Worlds End.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, the original plan was for Cena’s farewell bout to be featured during a WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in early December 2025.

However, discussions are now underway about rescheduling it to December 27 — the same date as AEW’s Worlds End.

“Originally, the final John Cena match was gonna be in early December at Saturday Night’s Main Event,” Alvarez said. “This is not confirmed, but it does look like there is now a discussion that that date will be moved so it will be head-to-head with AEW Worlds End.”

While Worlds End isn’t AEW’s flagship event like All In, it remains one of the company’s biggest annual shows.

WWE currently has no premium live event on its December schedule, leaving it unclear whether Cena’s match would headline a special PLE or air as part of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

John Cena has just 12 appearances left on his retirement tour, with his final opponent still a mystery. While CM Punk and Cody Rhodes were early fan favorites for the role, Brock Lesnar’s surprise return has added a new twist to the speculation.