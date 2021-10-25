Is Akshay new meme material after Pakistan schools Indian team

Little did the Bollywood celebrities know, that what their country played against Pakistan last night was not a movie script where a single Herculean hero takes against the entire fleet and gangs showing the power of their bare muscle. It was a real-life match where Pakistan routed India without losing a single wicket and defied literally all odds.

Beloved or not, Akshay Kumar, the action hero was in the stadium yesterday alongside other celebrities and by God did he wish he wasn’t? If the match alone wasn’t enough for the upcoming Sooryavanshi lead, that what happened with him alone was.

Let’s see how Twitter responded to visuals where Akshay Kumar was seen relishing the thriller of a match last night and how the memes took the limelight.

Akshay Kumar somewhere in the stadium: pic.twitter.com/DzPA5ovQke — Ali Qasim (@aliqasim) October 24, 2021

Akshay Kumar at the start of the match vs now pic.twitter.com/GBG4xYfjHR — baz (@KhaNuBya) October 24, 2021

Just moments into Pakistan’s victory in the clash of titans, the T20 World Cup, Twitter was already brimming with memes trolling Kumar who celebrated whenever Indian batsmen scored runs but whose facial expressions displayed an array of emotions as the end approached.

Pakistan change history, beat India in a world cup match for the first time

Pakistan registered a historic 10-wicket win against arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup group stage fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It is the first time that Pakistan has beaten India in a world cup match.

Babar Azam won the toss and invited India to take guard.

India made 151 at the loss of seven wickets with captain Virat Kohli being the top scorer with 57 runs from 49 balls after hitting five fours and a six.

Pakistan dismantled the Indian bowlers with openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scoring unbeaten half-centuries and put on a 152-run winning partnership.

