Is Ben Affleck still into Latinas post Jennifer Lopez split?

Hollywood A-lister Ben Affleck answers if he still likes Latinas, after his divorce from pop star Jennifer Lopez.

Back to his ‘Hollywood’s Most Eligible Bachelor’ status, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck shares his thoughts on Latin ladies, post his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, of Puerto Rican descent.

When spotted outside Lavo Ristorante hotel recently, ‘The Accountant 2’ star was asked about his feelings towards being Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor again, to which he replied to a paparazzo in Spanish, “Muy bien (Very good).”

Furthermore, the shutterbug also asked him, “Do you still like Latinas?”

“Yes, of course,” Affleck replied.

It is worth noting here that ex-fiancés Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who were previously in a romantic relationship in the early 2000s, rekindled their relationship in 2021 and tied the knot in the following year. However, their short-lived marriage ended after two years, when the ‘Atlas’ star filed for divorce from him last August.

The couple settled their divorce through mediation the following month, and it was approved by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge earlier this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Affleck is currently busy filming for Joe Carnahan’s crime thriller for Netflix, ‘RIP’, co-starring Matt Damon, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle and Néstor Carbonell.