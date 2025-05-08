Jennifer Lopez embraces life after Ben Affleck divorce

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez has shared insights into her single life after her divorce from Hollywood filmmaker-actor Ben Affleck.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, in August last year, the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia, which was held a month after their marriage in Las Vegas, on July 17, 2022.

Before her two-year marriage with the Hollywood actor, Jennifer Lopez was married to singer Marc Anthony and shares 17-year-old twins Max and Emme with him.

In a recent interview with a US media outlet, the Latin pop star revealed her chat with her two kids as she went through the divorce with Ben Affleck.

“I said, ‘I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you’re going to see that I’ll come out the other side stronger and better,’” she said.

Lopez added, “I promised them that and I did it. And they feel it now. That gives me a great sense of peace in my life.”

The ‘On The Floor’ singer maintained that the challenging time made her “stronger and better”.

“I’m happier that I’m a step further along than I was a year ago, two years ago, three years ago. I’m proud of myself for that and I’m proud that I was able to navigate my children through difficult times, that they’re stronger and better because of it,” Jennifer Lopez said.

Days earlier, reports emerged that she was getting close to her ‘Office Romance’ co-star Hollywood actor Brett Goldstein.

“They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest. Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now,” In Touch quoted an insider as saying.