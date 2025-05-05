Jennifer Lopez sparks dating rumours with ‘Office Romance’ costar

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez has sparked rumours of a romance with her ‘Office Romance’ costar Brett Goldstein after her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, in August last year, the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia, which was held a month after their marriage in Las Vegas, on July 17, 2022.

After finalising her divorce from the Hollywood actor-filmmaker, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly getting close to her ‘Office Romance’ costar Brett Goldstein.

According to a report by In Touch, Goldstein continuously gives her compliments, and she also enjoys the attention.

“They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest. Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now,” the publication quoted an insider as saying.

As per the insider, the Hollywood actor-singer’s divorce from Ben Affleck “left her confidence pretty shot.”

However, she has moved on from it and was in a much happier place now.

“She’s much happier now. Everyone has noticed the change. There’s a new carefree energy about her,” the insider said.

The insider went on to maintain that the ‘Office Romance’ costars had “obvious chemistry.”

“No one would be surprised, though, if Jennifer Lopez had romantic designs on Brett,” the insider claimed.