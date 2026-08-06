Is GTA 6 delayed again? Ex-Developer warns Rockstar may push release back

Anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI remains at an all-time high, but industry veterans advise fans to manage expectations regarding its scheduled launch. Former Rockstar Games animator Mike York—who worked at the studio from 2012 to 2019 on titles like GTA V—recently warned that Rockstar would not hesitate to delay the game again if polish falls short of their standards.

Speaking in an interview with Indy100, York stressed that Rockstar’s culture puts game quality above strict calendar deadlines. According to York, even minor issues within critical missions can trigger a launch delay of six months or more.

“Rockstar has always prioritized quality over deadlines. If there are unresolved bugs in key missions, they will take the extra months to fix them rather than release a flawed product.” — Mike York, Former Rockstar Games Animator.

Quality Over Deadlines: Rockstar’s Track Record

Rockstar has a history of pushing back major releases, and Grand Theft Auto VI is following that same pattern.

Grand Theft Auto V was first announced for Spring 2013, but it was delayed and ultimately launched in September 2013.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was originally targeted for late 2017, then postponed to October 2018.

Now with Grand Theft Auto VI, the game was initially expected in early 2026. The current official release date is set for November 19, 2026.

If GTA 6 experiences another shift, it would align with the developer’s historical pattern of taking extra time to avoid technical glitches at launch.

What’s Next for GTA 6 Fans?

Despite speculation about potential delays, the official release date for Grand Theft Auto VI remains November 19, 2026.

Gaming analysts and fans are currently looking toward Take-Two Interactive’s upcoming financial earnings call for official updates on development progress, alongside expectations for the release of GTA 6 Trailer 3.