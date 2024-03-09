Is marriage on the cards soon for Mawra Hocane?

A-list actor Mawra Hocane has clarified all speculations about her marriage once and for all, with her latest Instagram picture dump.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Mawra Hocane confirmed that marriage is not on the cards for her anytime soon, as she treated her millions of followers on the social site with some wedding pictures, probably from the sets of her upcoming drama.

The five-picture gallery sees the actor look radiant, dressed in a heavily-embellished yellow and gold outfit, paired with floral jewellery and fresh, dewy makeup. Sharing the visuals, Hocane clarified in the caption, “NOOOO it’s not my wedding…”

“…not now, not next week, not next month, not this year… now if we are done with the gossip.. here’s a little bts from my next..ty,” confirmed the ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani’ star.

Nonetheless, the now-viral pictures were loved by thousands of her fans on Gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Among the most-loved and celebrated female actors of the country, Hocane has earned acclaim for her stellar performances not only in Pakistani films and dramas including ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2’, ‘Main Gunehgar Nahi’, ‘Mere Harjai’ and ‘Main Bushra’ but also in the Bollywood movie ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’.

