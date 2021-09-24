Is putting an emoji as WhatsApp group icon possible now?

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will make it possible for people to create new, custom icons to help label group chats.

WABetaInfo, a platform that keeps an eye on all WhatsApp updates, says the new feature should allow people to create custom icons for use with group chats. This will be an unprecedented development. Right now, people can assign a photo as a group chat icon, but that’s all.

The new feature is releasing today: the possibility to quickly create a group icon using an editor! You could create temporary groups and you might have no idea about which icon to use.

At present, the group icon editor is available on WhatsApp for iOS and it allows you to generate an icon choosing the background color, an emoji or sticker.

It’s worth noting that the feature will only be available to those who are using the latest WhatsApp TestFlight beta, however.

If you want to test the feature, you need to verify if it’s enabled for your WhatsApp account.

Open Group Info and tap the camera icon to change the group icon: if you see a new option called “Emoji & Sticker”, it means you can start using the feature today.

There’s currently no indication of when we can expect this feature to come to the App Store version of WhatsApp, but it seems unlikely to be too far away from being ready for primetime. People soon to give chats a new look!