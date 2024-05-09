Isabelle Huppert to head Venice Film Festival jury

Isabelle Huppert will head the main competition jury at this year’s Venice Film Festival, organisers said on Wednesday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Isabelle Huppert won the Best Actress award in Venice in 1988 for her performance in ‘Story of Women’ and in 1995 for ‘La Ceremonie’.

The 71-year-old French actor also received a special Golden Lion award in 2005 for her performance in ‘Gabrielle’ and for her overall career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabelle Huppert (@isabelle.huppert)

“There is a long and beautiful history between the Festival and I. Becoming a privileged spectator is an honour,” said Huppert, who chaired the jury at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival.

The 81st Venice Film Festival, held on the lagoon city’s Lido island, will run from August 28 to September 7. The movies in the competition will be announced in July.

Lily Gladstone returns to Cannes jury panel