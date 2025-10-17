Isak Andic death: Mango fashion tycoon's family says it is confident of son's innocence

MADRID, Oct 17: The family of Mango founder Isak Andic, who died in a fall from a cliff near Barcelona 10 months ago, said it was confident his son Jonathan was innocent after several local media reported he was being officially investigated for possible homicide.

The family said in a statement that it “will continue to cooperate, as it has done until now, with the competent authorities. Furthermore, it trusts that this process will be concluded as soon as possible and that it will prove Jonathan Andic’s innocence.”

It said it would provide no further comment at this stage.

La Vanguardia newspaper said late on Thursday that the judge looking into Andic’s death began officially investigating Jonathan in September for the homicide of his father because of contradictory statements he gave as a witness and that authorities were searching his phone for more evidence.

During the 10-month probe investigators haven’t found any conclusive evidence linking Jonathan Andic to his father’s death, La Vanguardia added.

Isak Andic died falling more than 100 metres (328 ft) from a cliff while hiking with members of his family in the Montserrat caves near Barcelona.

The case is still sealed and the judge has not provided any information about it, the court’s press office said.

Seen as a rival of Zara founder Amancio Ortega, the Istanbul-born businessman moved to Catalonia in northeastern

Spain in the 1960s and founded Mango in 1984. At the time of his death he was non-executive chairman of the fashion brand and worth $4.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Jonathan Andic was appointed vice-president of the board of the privately held company on his father’s death and president of its holding company MNG. His sisters Judith and Sarah were named as vice-presidents of MNG.

Chief Executive Officer Toni Ruiz also became chairman of the board after Andic’s death.