Isha Koppikar, husband part ways after 14 years of marriage

Indian film actor Isha Koppikar and her husband Timmy Narang have decided to part ways after 14 years of marriage.

As reported by Indian media outlets, Isha Koppikar and her hotelier husband Timmy Narang are parting ways after being in wedlock for 14 long years, confirmed a source close to the couple.

Quoting the insider, the local publication of the country reported, “The couple parted ways due to compatibility issues, which cropped up a while ago. They tried every bit to save the marriage but didn’t succeed.”

The report also suggests that the ‘Don’ actor has moved out of her husband’s house along with their daughter.

Neither the actor nor her husband has given any official statement on the matter as yet.

“I have nothing to say. It’s too early. I need my privacy. I would appreciate your sensitivity,” Koppikar reportedly told the outlet when contacted for a comment.

Actor Isha Koppikar and hotelier Timmy Narang tied the knot in a traditional ceremony, in November 2009. The couple welcomed their only daughter, Rianna, in July 2014.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Koppikar was seen in a couple of brief roles last year, while, she also has a Tamil venture, R. Ravikumar’s sci-fi flick ‘Ayalaan’, co-starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh and Sharad Kelkar, in the kitty.

