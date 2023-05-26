Ishaan Khatter bags Hollywood debut opposite Nicole Kidman

Bollywood starlet Ishaan Khatter, half-brother of superstar Shahid Kapoor, has bagged his debut Hollywood project opposite Nicole Kidman.

The ‘Dhadak’ star has signed his first international project, Netflix’s mini-series ‘The Perfect Couple’, and is more than excited to share space with the A-listers Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.

The story of the series follows Kidman’s Greer Garrison Winbury who is planning the wedding of her son which is halted because of a murder.

Khatter will play Shooter Dival, the best friend of the groom, in Netflix’s adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s same-titled novel, which also stars Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Mia Isac, Donna Lynne Champlin, Isabelle Adjani and Omar Epps.

Susanne Bier directs ‘The Perfect Couple’, and also executive produces it with Kidman, Shawn Levy, Jenna Lamia and more.

Speaking about the feat, Khatter said, “I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited to explore whatever good work comes my way.”

“It’s certainly a unique time for artistic and cultural cross-pollination with the world becoming a smaller place and I’m excited for people to see what’s to come,” he added.

Moreover, the actor revealed that the role was not up for picking by anyone and that he went through a whole audition process to bag it.

Last seen in the supernatural comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter also has Farhan Akhtar’s girls’ road trip title ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in the kitty.