‘I think it helps a lot to…’: Ishaan Khatter shares his experience of Hollywood debut ‘The Perfect Couple’

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter spilt the beans on his experience of working alongside Nicole Kidman and others in his Hollywood debut ‘The Perfect Couple’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Young actor Ishaan Khatter, half-brother of Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor, just made his Hollywood debut, with Netflix’s murder mystery ‘The Perfect Couple’, headlined by A-list actor Nicole Kidman.

At the grand premiere of the show in the USA, Ishaan Khatter opened up on his bond and experience of sharing the screen with Hollywood stars. “I think it helps a lot to have a feeling of camaraderie. So, there is space to play,” he said.

“Most importantly, to be able to trust each other because, on a scale of production such as this, you want to be able to hone it all in and be able to feel like it’s another day of work and focus on the substance of the scene,” added the ‘Dhadak’ actor. “Focus on trying to find truth in that given moment. When you have the warmth and camaraderie with your colleagues, it only makes that much easier to be able to achieve it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

“Just be able to work in an environment so radically different from what I have been exposed to before but at the same time, being able to find comfort in the fact that across the world, what we do is the same thing. We are all storytellers, we are all creators and creative beings, and we are all trying to get to the truth of the moment and the crux of the biscuit, so to say. There is a great joy in being able to bring two worlds together,” Khatter concluded. “And I am so glad that I had this opportunity.”

Also Read: Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock to reunite for ‘Practical Magic’ sequel

Apart from Khatter and Kidman, the ensemble cast of Jenna Lamia’s whodunit series also features Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Donna Lynne Champlin, Jack Reynor, Michael Beach, Sam Nivola, Dakota Fanning and Mia Isaac.

The six-episodic series is now streaming on Netflix.