WATCH: Ishan Kishan takes jibe at Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan

India batter Ishan Kishan, currently representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025, has taken a jibe at Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan over his excessive appealing.

The left-handed batter took fans by surprise by terming the Pakistan captain’s appealing unnecessary theatrics.

Kishan passed the viral comments on Mohammad Rizwan during a chat with former Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary during IPL 2025.

Chaudhary had, in the past, slammed the Pakistan captain for his constant appealing behind the wickets.

In the latest video that has gone viral, Anil Chaudhary was seen asking Ishan Kishan about changes he made to his appealing frequency compared to his earlier playing days.

“I think umpires have become smarter. If we appeal every time, they might even refuse to give genuine outs,” Kishan responded by saying.

“It’s better to appeal only when necessary. That way, even the umpires will have confidence that the keeper is calling it at the right time. Otherwise, if I start behaving like (Mohammad) Rizwan, you guys might not give a single decision in my favour,” the India batter added.

When asked to give his take on the umpiring standards in cricket, Ishan Kishan was of the view that there would always remain room for improvement.

“I feel the new umpires coming in should be more confident in their decisions. They should not overthink—if they believe it’s out, they should make the call and not be influenced by excessive appealing,” he said.

It is worth noting here that the left-handed batter had a dream debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025.

In his first game for the franchise, Kishan scored an unbeaten 106 off just 47, at a strike rate of 225.53.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan is set to lead Pakistan in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

The three-match PAK vs NZ ODI series is set to begin on March 29 in Napier.

The two sides will face off in the second ODI on April 2 in Hamilton, while the third and final ODI will be played in Mount Maunganui on April 5.

It is worth noting here that New Zealand secured a 4-1 series victory over Pakistan in the five-match T20I series.