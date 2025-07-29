Ishaq Dar urges UN to grant full membership to Palestine

New York: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Ishaq Dar, delivered a powerful address at the United Nations (UN) conference on the two-state solution for Palestine, condemning the ongoing atrocities in Gaza and reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the high-level gathering, jointly hosted by Saudi Arabia and France, Senator Dar described Gaza as “a graveyard of international human rights laws.”

DPM Ishaq Dar called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire along with guaranteed access to food and humanitarian aid for the suffering population.

Highlighting the severity of the crisis, he demanded that war crimes committed in Gaza be punished accordingly and that the ongoing crimes against humanity come to an end.

Ishaq Dar noted, “The Palestinian issue has remained unresolved for over 75 years. Its failure is not just political, but rooted in deeper structural issues.”

Senator Ishaq Dar also expressed Pakistan’s appreciation to Saudi Arabia and France for organising the event and welcomed France’s decision to recognise the State of Palestine.

He reiterated that Pakistan will continue to support the Palestinians’ right to self-determination and urged the international community to act decisively.

He added, “Justice delayed is justice denied. The time has come for the United Nations to grant full membership to the State of Palestine.”

The conference has brought together major international stakeholders aiming to reinvigorate efforts toward a peaceful and just resolution to the Palestinian conflict based on the two-state framework.

