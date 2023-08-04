Ishaq Dar announces compensation for Bajaur blast victims

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced compensation for the Bajaur blast victims on Friday, ARY News reported.

The blast occurred in Khar tehsil of Bajaur district, a town bordering Afghanistan during the workers’ convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), last month, claimed the lives of 563 people, while scores were injured.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Ishaq Dar said that on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the victims of the Bajaur blast will be given compensation.

Dar said the heirs of the martyred in the blast will be given Rs2 million/each as compensation while the severely and normally injured will be given Rs700,000 and 300,000 respectively.

Earlier, JUI-F and PDM chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman visited Khar – the headquarters of the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) – and met families of the martyred and wounded JUI-F workers.

He was accompanied by KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, JUI FATA Ameer Maulana Jamaluddin and other central leaders.

He announced Rs500,000 compensation each for the families of the martyred JUI-F workers and Rs300,000 for the wounded activists.